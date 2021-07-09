TinCaps' losing streak ends behind Elliott, Ornelas

The TinCaps got a break. Then they ended their losing streak. Fort Wayne pushed across the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when Lake County second baseman Raynel Delgado threw the ball away on what should have been an inning-ending double play. The hosts went on to win 5-4 at Parkview Field, ending a season-long seven-game losing streak and giving them a chance to let out a deep breath after a week of frustration and near-misses.