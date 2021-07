OSHA claims three companies did not take the proper steps to contain potential residue containing asbestos. A federal workplace safety inspection alleges that three employers at a Missouri residential nursing facility exposed workers and residents to asbestos hazards. The inspection reveals that the employers failed to remove the carcinogen during the floor replacement. In January 2021, OSHA conducted an inspection at Bentonview Park Health & Rehabilitation in St. Monett when referred by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. On January 22, the state agency evacuated the facility—31 days after flooring work began on December 21, 2020.