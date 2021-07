Pioneer DJ has never done a fashion collaboration before, but it's made sure its first will turn heads, by teaming up with Virgil Abloh's Off-White label. Arguably best known for its Nike sneaker reinventions, Off White has been among the hippest labels in the world for a number of years now. And it turns out that Virgil really wants to be a DJ. The fruits of the collab are the DDJ-1000-OW DJ deck, and a sound-themed capsule collection of t-shirts, hoodies and a jacket. Both the DJ controller and clothes are 'available in strictly limited quantities'. But of course they are.