Forty-six percent of people have hidden snacks from the rest of their families. If you can never find good snacks at home, you don’t know the secret spot. A survey of snackers reveals nearly half have stashed their favorite treats in hidden spots around the house. Many admit they have no plans to share them with the rest of their family. Forty-six percent of those who have hidden snacks said they “don’t want to share,” while 53 percent said the people they live with would “eat them all” if they knew where to look.