Summer fun right in our own backyard

By wpeditor
thecamarilloacorn.com
 12 days ago

If attendance at the Camarillo fireworks show on Sunday is any indication, residents have been aching for things to do since the world ground to a halt last year. Let us rejoice, then, in the upcoming calendar of activities on tap as the weather reminds us why Southern California is the best place to be in the summertime. Here’s a short list of fun events coming up; for more information, see our Calendar section or check online.

