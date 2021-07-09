Gulfshore Business Daily: July 9

COLLIER COUNTY SMALL BUSINESSES NEAR DEADLINE FOR COVID-19 ASSISTANCE. Collier County small business owners have until 8 a.m. today to apply for economic help as a result of COVID-19. There must be documentation of the pandemic’s impact on the business. Businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees can apply for up to $25,000. The money can be used to pay overdue utility bills and to repay economic injury disaster loans. This money is a grant and does not have to be repaid, WINK News reports.