SECC gives out beautification grants for 8 local projects
The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) awarded community beautification grants this summer to eight local projects in Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn and Washington Park. The flower bed around the Nichols Park fountain near 55th Street and South Kimbark Avenue is receiving landscape maintenance, while United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd Street, is getting a frontage upgrade. In Kenwood, Jessie Ma Houston Park will have a new mural painted, and the Ancona School is taking over maintenance of an unkept median on East 47th Place.www.hpherald.com
Comments / 0