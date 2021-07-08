SECC gives out beautification grants for 8 local projects

Cancel
By Isi Frank Ativie, contributing writer
Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 12 days ago

The South East Chicago Commission (SECC) awarded community beautification grants this summer to eight local projects in Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn and Washington Park. The flower bed around the Nichols Park fountain near 55th Street and South Kimbark Avenue is receiving landscape maintenance, while United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd Street, is getting a frontage upgrade. In Kenwood, Jessie Ma Houston Park will have a new mural painted, and the Ancona School is taking over maintenance of an unkept median on East 47th Place.

AdvocacyPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

Local Fairy Houses give nature a human touch

The Nature Conservancy and the Chicago Park District (CPD) have worked with volunteers to construct 20 Fairy Houses in natural areas managed by the CPD. Four of these Fairy Houses are located in parks near Hyde Park, including Washington Park, Nichols Park, Jackson Park and South Shore Park. The Fairy...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

'Ron the Piper' looks for housing post-eviction

After getting evicted from his apartment last winter, Salonica regular and multi-instrumentalist Ronald L. Grant, aka Ron the Piper, is looking to Hyde Parkers to help him move back to the neighborhood. Grant, a Vietnam War veteran who regularly played the flute around Hyde Park, said that the experience of...
Posted by
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Parker earns award for blood donation organization

Aviva Klein, founder of the University Blood Initiative (UBI) and project manager at the University of Chicago Medicine, realized the importance of diverse blood donations while volunteering for a community blood center during college. There, she saw firsthand how much stress the center came under due to a lack of donors.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

South Side LGBTQ needs assessment finds interest in new community center, some skepticism of Howard Brown

A community input process about a planned new Howard Brown Health community center on the South Side found that respondent South Siders want it to emphasize trauma and mental health care as well as Black leadership and culture, but there are some concerns among organizational stakeholders about Howard Brown's perceived status as a North Side interloper.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

Why Chicago needs more mental health resources

The canvassers at my door asked me to sign a petition for a ballot referendum to fund community mental health. I thought I understood the importance of issue. But that changed less than a week later when my husband and I came across someone lying under a large tree in the park at 47th Street and Lake Shore Drive. Even from a distance, something was wrong. As we approached, we were shocked to see that the young Black man under the tree was dead. I write to honor this beautiful young man and to urge everyone to support ongoing efforts to increase mental health resources in Chicago.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Academy LSC votes to get rid of 1 police officer at school

At its July 1 meeting, Hyde Park Academy’s Local School Council members voted unanimously to approve a Whole School Safety Plan that would keep one school resource officer (SRO), eliminate one SRO, and replace the eliminated SRO with a new administrative position, the Culture and Climate Dean, who will specialize in restorative justice and maintain a “peace room” for handling student conflicts.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

7 Kenwood grads honored with Spurlark Award

“I feel very proud of my accomplishments,” John Turner III, a recent graduate and first-place winner of the Sara L. Spurlark Award at Kenwood Academy. “Out of a strong pool of applicants, I was the one who won.”. At the Kenwood Academy graduation held Monday, June 14, seven graduates were...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

Council votes to add DuSable's name to Lake Shore Drive

A much-smoother City Council meeting took place Friday than the disordered meeting two days before that, with alderpeople, including Alds. Sophia King (4th), Leslie Hairston (5th) and Jeanette Taylor (20th), voting to include Chicago founder Jean Baptiste Point du Sable's name onto Lake Shore Drive. South Side Ald. David Moore...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

'Hyde Park is Hiring' event to take place next Tuesday

The University of Chicago will host a “Hyde Park is Hiring” event on Tuesday, June 29 at 5235 S. Harper Court from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organized by the school’s Commercial Real Estate Operations and Office of Civic Engagement, the hiring event will see representatives from a number of local businesses — including Kilwins, Nella Pizza e Pasta, Virtue and Wesley’s Shoes — staffing tables to meet applicants.

