SECC gives out beautification grants for 8 local projects

The canvassers at my door asked me to sign a petition for a ballot referendum to fund community mental health. I thought I understood the importance of issue. But that changed less than a week later when my husband and I came across someone lying under a large tree in the park at 47th Street and Lake Shore Drive. Even from a distance, something was wrong. As we approached, we were shocked to see that the young Black man under the tree was dead. I write to honor this beautiful young man and to urge everyone to support ongoing efforts to increase mental health resources in Chicago.