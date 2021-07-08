Cancel
Public Health

Is It a Bad Cold or COVID? Questions Raised Due to Delta Variant

By Kierra Frazier
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the delta variant continues to spread globally, doctors are advising those with symptoms related to a bad cold to continue to get tested for COVID-19. “COVID can present in different ways,” said Dr. Russell Vinik, chief medical operations officer at the University of Utah Health, according to NBC News. “If you think you have a cold, you’re infectious, and whether that’s COVID or a cold, you should consider getting a test.”

Comments / 15

