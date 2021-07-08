Is It a Bad Cold or COVID? Questions Raised Due to Delta Variant
As the delta variant continues to spread globally, doctors are advising those with symptoms related to a bad cold to continue to get tested for COVID-19. “COVID can present in different ways,” said Dr. Russell Vinik, chief medical operations officer at the University of Utah Health, according to NBC News. “If you think you have a cold, you’re infectious, and whether that’s COVID or a cold, you should consider getting a test.”yr.media
