Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

3 Dead Bodies Have Mysteriously Turned up in El Paso Since Tuesday

By Buzz Adams
Posted by 
95.5 KLAQ
95.5 KLAQ
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

El Paso is a city that is proud to be considered one of the safest in America. El Paso has had a per capita violent crime ranking well below the state and national averages for almost a decade. So, dead bodies starting to pile up is out of character for...

klaq.com

Comments / 6

95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Body#Dead Bodies#Traffic Accidents#Kvia#The Home Depot#Montwood#Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Were You Affected by the Wild Weather in El Paso Yesterday?

Yesterday the weather took a turn for the worse in the evening and many El Pasoans found themselves in sticky situations on the road. Once the rain started coming down, meteorologists and emergency officials started warning people to stay home and get off the roads. But of course, some people thought their vehicles could handle it and headed out into the storm. From there, several areas in town began seeing rushing water and some businesses and homes started seeing floodwaters in their homes.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Unbelievable Video Of El Paso Flooding On McRae

If you were listening to the weather forecasters on Sunday you probably thought eh, we're not going to get any rain. There was a maybe 10% chance of rain being forecasted but around 3 o'clock in the afternoon, all hell broke loose. The dark ominous clouds that began piling up on the horizon moved into town quickly and then seemed to stall over the east central part of town. The airport got an official 1.8 inches of rain but I live in that area and my backyard rain gauge registered 3 1/2 inches of rain. My back porch was more flooded than during the worst of Storm 2006. Things were crazy. Check out the video I shot while I was on Edgemere near Bassett trying to get home during the storm.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Remember The Virgin Mary On The Rock Wall Of An East El Paso Home?

People love to see things in inanimate objects. How many times have you looked at a cloudy sky and picked out a bunny rabbit or a face in the sky? If you Google "potatoes that look like animals" you won't be disappointed. If you have a bag of tortillas, chances are someone is going to see the face of Jesus in one of them after they come off the comal. A few years back, a local family made news for what appeared to be an image of the Virgin Mary on their rock wall.
El Paso, TXPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Have You Seen These 7 Movies That Were Filmed in El Paso?

This past weekend I got to see the movie "The Forever Purge". As far as the Purge franchise, it's actually one of the better films. The new Purge film takes place in Texas, and in the trailer it hints that El Paso is also in the film. I didn't know exactly how much El Paso would be shown, but I was impressed.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Yesterday’s Storm COULD Have been a Tornado

The radar of the storms that rolled though El Paso and Las Cruces last night showed that conditions COULD have produced an actual tornado. In fact, wind gusts of up to 90 miles per hour were as strong as those produced by a tornado. As it turned out, no tornado...

Comments / 6

Community Policy