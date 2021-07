FUZZY FRIEND—Marble had little human interaction before arriving at the shelter and was very shy and reserved as a result. In a short time, and through the care of VCAS Bunny Brigade volunteers, Marble has become an affectionate and trusting bunny who adores pets and head rubs. To learn more about Marble and the adoption process, email the Ventura County Animal Services Bunny Brigade at vcasbunnybrigade@gmail.com and ask for ID No. A770503.