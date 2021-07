The trade deadline is fast approaching. Unlike previous seasons the Chicago White Sox is in a position to add at the deadline. They have a 54-36 record and are eight games up in the division race. With Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert set to return, the White Sox could be just a few pieces away from putting the finishing touches on a World Series contender. However, it is clear the White Sox needs some upgrades to push them over the top. Their struggles against the Astros further empathize that.