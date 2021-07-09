The Lake House Kitchen & Bar launches at Babcock Ranch

The Lake House Kitchen & Bar opened Thursday in the Founder’s Square social hub at Babcock Ranch in Charlotte County. The new restaurant and bar replaced Table & Tap, which closed April 25 after operating for four years. Tyler McClosky, an insurance executive and local investor, teamed up with Daniel Kearns of Kearns Restaurant Group to launch the new local restaurant. The Lake House features a craft bar and a menu of modern American cuisine prepared fresh in a scratch kitchen for lunch and dinner daily. The venue has more than 150 seats, a beer garden and an open-air patio with live entertainment. The Lake House, 42860 Crescent Loop, Punta Gorda, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.