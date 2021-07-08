Cancel
George, IA

Mary Dammann, 90, George

nwestiowa.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGE—Mary Dammann age 90, of George, IA, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Fieldcrest Assisted Living in Sheldon, IA. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in George, IA, with the Rev. Sarah Deutsch, officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Lawn Cemetery at George, IA. Please join the Dammann family in the church fellowship hall at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, for refreshments prior to the funeral service.

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 0

