I’m calling about the ignoramus who called in and complained about the police officer doing his job by telling people they cannot stand on the highway to solicit funds from passing motorists. This law is covered in § 3545 (2) of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code. Maybe this police officer should be commended and not condemned and the people who should be condemned are the police officers and elected officials who are not doing their job by allowing people to do this. Just imagine if someone in Shamokin would get hit and Shamokin would get sued. They wouldn’t be under Act 47 anymore, there would be no City of Shamokin. I am complimenting that officer for doing his job.