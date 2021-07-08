Ocean Mist® Farms' John Chobanian Discusses Celery Market Insights

OXNARD, CA - As many of us get ready to hit the trade show floor and rub—or in our case, bump, due to the pandemic—elbows with our fellow industry members at this year’s PMA Foodservice, Mission Produce has released consumer insights on the foodservice sector. Based on data collected, the supplier found that 77 percent of people who like avocados wish more of the category was available on menus, and to give foodservice buyers the chance to stock up, the company will showcase custom programs to provide fresh, ripe Hass avocados and mangos for every business.