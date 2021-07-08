Produce Marketing Association Announces Key Insights on Upcoming Foodservice Conference and Expo

BERLIN & SYDNEY - With the boom in at-home cooking spurred by the pandemic continuing to inspire consumers to take their meals at their dining room tables instead of going out, prepared meal companies are implementing new strategies to fortify their place in the industry. HelloFresh SE is one such name, as it recently announced it has entered in to a Scheme Implementation Deed under which it will acquire 100 percent of the share capital in Youfoodz Holdings Limited, one of Australia’s leading ready-to-eat meal services offering fresh, healthy chef-prepared meals as well as drinks and snacks through delivery and retail, for approximately $93 million USD.