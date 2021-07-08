Cancel
Produce Marketing Association Announces Key Insights on Upcoming Foodservice Conference and Expo

By Peggy Packer
andnowuknow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK, DE - As members of the industry get ready for a unique opportunity to come together to explore innovative resources while expanding their relationships with other leaders in the sector, Produce Marketing Association is preparing attendees for the fun-filled 2021 Foodservice Conference and Expo taking place July 21–22 in Monterey, California. To do so, the association has offered valuable insight into what participants can expect.

www.andnowuknow.com

Comments / 0

