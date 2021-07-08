The North Carolina SweetPotato Commission Celebrates 60-Year Milestone Celebration With New Logo and Special Shoutouts; Michelle Grainger Comments

Most people can probably agree that 2020 was far from a great year. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns, and social distancing measures meant many important milestones, like birthdays, weddings, holiday gatherings, and everything in between, had to be cancelled or rescheduled to an often-unspecified date in the future. As a result, much of the last year has felt devoid of fun, with celebrations, parties, and all of the other special occasions that people like to get together to commemorate, absent from our calendars.