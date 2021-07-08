Cancel
The North Carolina SweetPotato Commission Celebrates 60-Year Milestone Celebration With New Logo and Special Shoutouts; Michelle Grainger Comments

By Chandler James
andnowuknow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENSON, NC - Over the past six decades, the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission (NCSPC) has not only been helping support the sweetpotato category, but they have been racking up a hefty fanbase as they’ve done it. As the organization celebrated its 60-year anniversary milestone, the commission received an outpouring of shoutouts from well-known names via social media, including TV and movie personalities, government officials, singers, and academics. To kick off the celebration, NCSPC also unveiled its new anniversary logo, as we recently covered.

