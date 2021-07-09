Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Corson; Dewey The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Corson County in north central South Dakota Northwestern Dewey County in north central South Dakota * Until 1115 PM MDT. * At 1021 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Klein Ranch, or 35 miles north of Dupree, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Isabel around 1040 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Firesteel. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH