Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Yankton The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clay County in southeastern South Dakota Southwestern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Yankton County in southeastern South Dakota Turner County in southeastern South Dakota Southeastern Hutchinson County in southeastern South Dakota * Until midnight CDT. * At 1121 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freeman to 6 miles east of Menno to 6 miles west of Mayfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Mayfield around 1130 PM CDT. Irene around 1140 PM CDT. Volin around 1145 PM CDT. Viborg and Wakonda around 1150 PM CDT. Hurley around 1155 PM CDT. Centerville, Chancellor and Davis around 1200 AM CDT. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH