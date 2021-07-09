Historic Shingleroof Campmeeting is like 'family and friends reunion on top of church'

McDONOUGH — In just a few days, children will again run and dip their toes into the cold water spring flowing through this hallowed piece of land in McDonough. Many children will be playing in that same natural spring where their ancestors once drew water for drinking and cooking during what became, for some, the highlight of the year. And like those generations before them, children and their families this year will hear preachers talk about God’s love, forgiveness and salvation during camp meeting at the historic Shingleroof.