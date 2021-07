Suddenly diamonds are being found one after the other in the mine. Now the diamond that has been found is the biggest. A huge diamond of 1174 carats has recently been found from the Karowe mine in Botswana, which is one of the largest natural diamonds ever found. The remarkable thing is that this huge diamond was found next to some other diamonds which were of 471, 218 and 159 carats. This indicates that when originally this diamond was made, it may have been more than 2000 carats.