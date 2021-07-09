Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Mom want's son to replace laptop he broke

By Robert Wallace Follow Robert Wallace
Goshen News
 10 days ago

DR. WALLACE: My laptop computer was charging, so I borrowed my mom's to do some homework the other day. I asked her first and she said it would be all right to use it. Well, as I was carrying it across the kitchen to set it up at the table, I dropped her laptop and it broke!

www.goshennews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computer#Arizona State University#College Student
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Relationships
Related
Sacramento, CATODAY.com

Mom thought son's summer thirst was normal but it was a warning sign

About two weeks ago, Courtney Moore’s 16-month-old son, Maddox, started grabbing her water bottle and taking huge gulps of water. She wasn’t surprised — temperatures in Sacramento, California, had been exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit. When he began soaking through his overnight diapers, she contacted their pediatrician and learned that Maddox had an unexpected diagnosis: He had Type 1 diabetes and was in diabetic ketoacidosis.
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS News

"The fact that my son is here with me today is a miracle": Woman whose ex-husband died in Surfside condo collapse says fate kept their 10-year-old alive

The evening before the Champlain Towers South condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, one of the residents, Manny Lafont, 54, was coaching his 10-year-old son Santi's baseball team. Hours later, he died in the disaster — but his ex-wife says fate kept their son alive. After practice, Manny was supposed...
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

A Wisconsin mom's son leaves behind life-saving gifts

MILWAUKEE — It's been nearly four months since the unthinkable happened. Yet, on this day, Shelita Furlow makes her way back into the kitchen to make her famous buffalo chicken wings; her son Jovan's favorite. "He said, 'You know what I want to eat right? My birthday is here, my...
TechnologyBrunswick News

I borrowed then broke her laptop!

My laptop computer was charging, so I borrowed my mom’s to do some homework the other day. I asked her first and she said it would be all right to use it. Well, as I was carrying it across the kitchen to set it up at the table, I dropped her laptop and it broke!
Family RelationshipsGoshen News

Teen wonders if his parents are old

DR. WALLACE: I am 15-years-old and my parents are both over 50 years old. They didn’t get married until they were both well into their mid-30s. My folks do take good care of me and they love me for sure. They also study every aspect of my life before they make big decisions regarding me. Sometimes I like this, but other times I don’t because they don’t always let me do everything I want to do.
PetsPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Amy’s Son Wants To Get A Parrot For Their Family

Amy's family is all about the animals. We've heard in recent weeks about their plans to get a cat after gifting one to their daughter Stachira for Christmas last year. Now, Amy's son wants a pet. After the latest cat scamming situation, Amy said they're on track to get another...
Auburn, MEWTVM

Mom finds drugs in son’s McDonald’s Happy Meal

AUBURN, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine have charged two people after a mother found drugs used to treat an opioid disorder in her son’s Happy Meal box. Shirlee Marchesseault told WGME that she found the medication, which was identified as Suboxone, while looking for her 11-year-old son’s toy in the McDonald’s meal.
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
EducationGoshen News

Student feels they've been ignored in class

DR. WALLACE: The good news is that in our area of the country we were able to finally get back in the classrooms in person to finish up our last school year before this summer started. But, one of my teachers completely ignored me and called on other students when...
Marysville, OHPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

20 Years Ago a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker, She Was Never Seen Again

Between being a single mother and holding down a full-time job at a Honda factory in Marysville, Ohio, 29-year-old Patti Adkins led a busy life with little to no room for much else, let alone a love life. However, she wouldn’t have to look far. A year before she went missing, she became completely enamored with a married co-worker and began an illicit affair.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown: An Inside Look at Her Shocking New Home

The self-proclaimed adventure is underway for Janelle Brown. This is the question on the minds of Sister Wives viewers everywhere about Brown admitted to kick off this week that she has a new home. And it's an RV. “So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Posts Fourth of July Pic With Husband That Her ‘Kids Will Hate’

On Sunday, “The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond posted a Fourth of July photo with her husband, but hilariously already knew her kids wouldn’t like the sappy caption. The Drummond family rang in America’s birthday while celebrating in their Oklahoma hometown in Osage County. Ree and her husband, Ladd, have a huge ranch in the area, but they celebrated in town where The Pioneer Woman Mercantile shop is located. Even though Drummond’s Independence Day photo didn’t share much, her Instagram Story showed off the town’s fireworks display from last night.
HealthNewsweek

'I Was Addicted to Alcohol and Meth. My Body Is a Warning'

I quit alcohol on January 13, 2021. My husband's birthday is on New Year's Day and when I woke up on January 2 this year, after drinking the night before, I drank straight shots of vodka and it came right back up out of my nose. My body just started rejecting alcohol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy