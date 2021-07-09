Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Rain no match for Clayton 4th fun

Post Register
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may have rained on the parade, and then several more times during the party in the park and ice cream social, but participants at the Clayton Independence Day celebration refused to let the bad weather dampen their spirits. As rained poured and thunder rumbled, more than 300 people waited...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#American#Kenworth#Grand Marshal#Masons#Clayton Combs
Related
Festivalnny360.com

Rain no match for Potsdam Summer Festival

POTSDAM — Despite the drizzle, the presence of craft and food vendors, as well as live music, brightened day one of Potsdam’s annual Summer Festival. From noon to 1:30 p.m., Warren A. Harman — the one-man band known as Big Papa’s Porch Party — attracted early festival-goers with a mix of Americana and coastal country music. He said he wanted to keep people positive and uplifted after a year marred by COVID-19, and encouraged people to continue supporting live and local music throughout the weekend.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

WATCH NOW: Rain can't dampen our spirits for summer fun

During the summer months, the rain giveth and the rain taketh away ... as we found out this past week. Wednesday night, persistent rain forced the cancellation of the Lincoln Park Live! and Kenosha Pops Concert Band performances. And campers had to set up under stormy skies for this weekend’s Country Thunder, which opened Thursday near Twin Lakes.
Marshalltown, IATimes-Republican

Rain spoils day of fun day at Marshalltown Aquatic Center

The pouring rain earlier in the day on Friday spoiled a fun day planned at the Marshalltown Aquatic Center, for residents. The much-needed rain caused the pool to be closed affecting the business. Geoff Hubbard, Parks & Recreation Department Director, said the pool is not usually open when it is...
Round Top, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

More Images of 4th of July Fun in Round Top

Images from the Round Top Fourth of July parade where those riding in classic cars stayed a lot drier than those riding on horseback. Photos by Jeff Wick From the dry confines of the gazebo on the town square, La Grange WWII veteran Charlie Ripper led the Pledge of Allegiance before the start of Sunday’s parade in Round Top.
CelebrationsPortsmouth Times

Photo Gallery: 4th of July fun!

Oakley enjoying a bomb pop on a hot Fourth of July. A family sits and watches fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July. Lincoln Lester playing with a sparkler during a Fourth of July celebration. Isaiah Zornes enjoying a sparkler. Sophie Claire enjoying her first Fourth of July celebration. Submitted...
Challis, IDPost Register

Open horse show set for July 24 in Challis

The Round Valley Open Horse Show returns to Challis on Saturday, July 24. This marks the 37th installment of the show which was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The show is held at the North Custer Rodeo Grounds and kicks off at 9 a.m. No admission is charged...
Coffee County, ALDothan Eagle

Fun in the rain at block party for Martin Trailer Park

The free medical clinic held Sunday at Faith Community Church, the result of a joint effort between the Coffee County Baptist Association and Highpointe Church, went off without a hitch despite the rainy conditions, and visitors also received a fun surprise courtesy of the event’s organizers. Travis Parker, a volunteer,...
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Fernandina Beach Market Place offers Saturday fun rain or shine

The Fernandina Beach Arts Market will be open adjacent to the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market located on North Seventh Street, in historic downtown Saturday. Open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine, you will enjoy nearly 70 tents of seasonal produce, fresh baked breads, artisan foods, and fine arts and crafts. In the farmers market Jaxma Orchids will be on-site with a breathtaking variety of blooming orchids. An-believable Egg Roll is back this week, too, with homemade egg rolls, shrimp rolls, and pot stickers in beef, pork, chicken, or vegetarian. Another popular vendor attending this week is Me, Myself and Pies. They bring homemade sweet and savory pies in two different sizes.
Trumbull County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Rain cancels truck and tractor pulls, but fair fun continues

BAZETTA — Today’s main event at the Trumbull County Fair, the truck and tractor pulls, were canceled this afternoon after the promoter and fair board directors determined that the track was too wet. The track needed to be drier for the vehicles to get enough traction, and the vehicles involved...
CelebrationsFranklin Favorite

Sharing a fun 4th with friends, family, and community

The 4th of July is a day to celebrate not only our nation but our friends, family, and community as we gathered together to watch fireworks, take in the sunshine at a pool, lake, or beach, or just settle down to a delicious barbequed hot dog or hamburger. Sharing moments together this 4th of July was no longer taken for granted after a year of shutting down events and large gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Musichometownjournal.org

4th of July Community FUN!

With the risk of rain scheduled for Saturday July 3, 2021 for Baker County, Thomas Gainey the founder of the non profit, A Day of Hope Inc., pushed on with a “the show must go on” attitude. A Day of Hope Inc. has been a member of the Baker County...
Celebrationsjpinews.com

Star-Spangled Fun on the 4th

The much love tradition of the annual Bowling Park firework show in Edmonton was warmly welcomed back. Music, free festivities, and a spectacular light show made for a fun even for locals of all ages.
Blackfoot, IDPost Register

CDT's summer picnic a big success

BLACKFOOT – After what seems like forever, the Blackfoot Community Dinner Table held their annual summer picnic at Courthouse Square on Tuesday evening. The Community Dinner Table is well-known for creating an inviting place for all walks of life to sit down for a home cooked meal every Tuesday throughout the winter and other moments during the year.
Rigby, IDPost Register

Sports Briefs

The Kick Butte Triathlon – formerly the Rigby Lake Triathlon –will be held Saturday, August 14th. This is a great triathlon for both beginners and novices alike. The race will be held at the Jefferson (Rigby) County Lake and will begin at 7 a.m. Spectators are welcome throughout the race course and it is a fun place for families to support athletes. Racers can sign up for either Sprint or Olympic distances. For more race information and registration go to https://register.chronotrack.com/r/60423. Registration will end on August 12.
Texas StatePost Register

West Jefferson sixth grader attends Junior Olympics in Texas

West Jefferson Middle School student Bella Spencer has been selected to compete in the Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas on Saturday, July 31, through August 7. The Junior Olympics are held annually, but the location changes. Bella is the daughter of Michelle and David Spencer; she is the middle of...
CelebrationsPost Register

Pincock celebrating 90th birthday

Beverly L. (James) Pincock of Rigby will be celebrating her 90th birthday on July 17. Beverly was born July 17, 1931 in Escalante, Utah to parents Charles and Clora Lay. Beverly will be celebrating with her children over a quiet dinner and reminiscing about the “good old days.”. She was...
Steubenville, OHWTOV 9

Steubenville Catholic Schools hold 4th Annual Fun Fest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH -- Steubenville Catholic Schools held its 4th Annual Fun Fest on Friday night. The night included food and drinks, plus vendor booths run by different student clubs and athletic teams within Steubenville Catholic Central. It was a chance for families and friends to gather as well as...
Boise, IDPost Register

Boise traffic engineer to compete on Jeopardy!

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Josh Saak, a traffic engineer from Boise, is set to compete on Jeopardy. Saak will compete on Friday (July 16). The episode will air on KBOI-TV. The show is now in its 37th season with a weekly audience of 24 million viewers. It is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors.
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

Bigfoots rained out, but not before a striking fun time

BOONE — Saturday’s summer league baseball game between the Catawba Valley Stars and host Boone Bigfoots was rained out with not even an inning and a half complete, but that didn’t stop the Bigfoot entertainment machine on “Cobra Kai Night.”. In pregame ceremonies with an estimated 600 people filling the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy