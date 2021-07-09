Veterans Spotlight — US Marine Corps Captain Mark McMahon

This past 4th of July weekend, I was thinking back on all the great events I have attended over the years in commemoration of national holidays. One thing that I will always be grateful for are the hundreds of air shows I have attended and been blessed to work at. As I looked over our Antelope Valley landscape the other night, and as the “rocket’s red glare” got a bit crazy for my taste, I got to thinking back to the time when celebratory explosions were not made for entertainment, but to achieve an objective in a time of war.