Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Veterans Spotlight — US Marine Corps Captain Mark McMahon

By WAYNE SOARES
capenews.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark McMahon served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1968 to 1973, resigning his commission when he was a captain. He grew up in Whitinsville and was sent to Officer Candidate School at Quantico in Virginia, then assigned to the 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. After assignments in the Mediterranean and Language School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, he arrived in Vietnam in 1971.

www.capenews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marine Corps#Capt#Veterans Spotlight#The 2nd Marine Division#Language School At#Nva Lsb#North Vietnamese Army#Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
Vietnam
Related
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

Great-grandson of last living WWII Medal of Honor recipient completes Marine boot camp

Graduation is quite an achievement for young Marines who have conquered boot camp — but this year's graduation is truly one for the ages. Three hundred fifty young men and women are on the final leg of a life-changing journey through Marine boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina. It's been 13 grueling, sometimes brutal, weeks. And for the first time since COVID-19 hit, all family members are allowed to attend the proud moment.
Militaryaerotechnews.com

Returning to U.S. soil – World War veteran comes home

Sgt. Donald D. Stoddard’s parents bought a grave for their son after his body went missing during World War II. Seventy-seven years later, an audience of hundreds, none of who ever knew him, witnessed his burial. “His parents had so much faith in our country that they actually reserved a...
Daytona Beach, FLdaytonatimes.com

Late Marine veteran honored during Independence Day activities

In Daytona Beach, there were several events to commemorate Independence Day, including a veterans ceremony, parade and fireworks display. The day started off with a Fourth of July veterans ceremony that honored the late retired U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Hobson McLeod-Bethune. The ceremony took place near the clock...
Militarytheredstonerocket.com

Message to Korean War veterans: ‘You are not forgotten’

Redstone leaders gathered Thursday at The Summit to express appreciation to Korean War veterans who call North Alabama home. The 15th annual Korean War Veterans Luncheon was hosted by Legacy 4 Korean War Veterans Foundation, a nonprofit organization that strives to serve communities, support veteran organizations and honor Korea and the WWII veterans who are so often forgotten.
Aerospace & DefenseNews On 6

Veteran Salute: Mark Prock

News On 6 is recognizing veterans across Green Country who are making a difference. Air Force Staff Sergeant Mark Prock is described as a loving father, brother and son. He now spends his free time riding across the country on his motorcycle. Mark, we thank you for your service. To...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Military and aircraft legacies honored, as air shows resume in 2021

This past 4th of July weekend, I was thinking back on all the great events I have attended over the years in commemoration of national holidays. One thing that I will always be grateful for are the hundreds of air shows I have attended and been blessed to work at. As I looked over our Antelope Valley landscape the other night, and as the “rocket’s red glare” got a bit crazy for my taste, I got to thinking back to the time when celebratory explosions were not made for entertainment, but to achieve an objective in a time of war.
MilitarySaipan Tribune

Bronze Star awarded to Iraq and Afghanistan veteran

Saipan resident Lt. Col. Albert S. Flores Jr., who is a decorated Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran, a U.S. Marine Corps reservist, and a father, was presented with a Bronze Star medal yesterday at the American Memorial Park’s Court of Honor and Flag Circle, surrounded by his family and friends.
Stuyvesant, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Marine Corps veteran, 80, receives ICC diploma in emotional ceremony

KINDERHOOK — Ichabod Crane Central School District surprised a U.S. Marine veteran from Stuyvesant on Tuesday by awarding him his high school diploma. Lance Cpl. Richard H. Van Wie, 80, who served during two of the nation’s biggest military and diplomatic actions of the early 1960s, received his diploma in a surprise ceremony at a school board meeting Tuesday evening at Ichabod Crane High School.
Powell Butte, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Finally home’: Powell Butte native Korean War MIA soldier to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

It’s been nearly two years since New Mexico resident Katherine Gandara got a long-awaited phone call about the uncle she never met: Official word that a set of remains returned by North Korea had been identified as Corporal Norvin Brockett, a Powell Butte resident who at age 17 convinced his family to let him join the Army and fight for his country in Korea. The post ‘Finally home’: Powell Butte native Korean War MIA soldier to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery appeared first on KTVZ.
Mobile, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Quilts of Valor present quilt to Captain Mark Robinson

Captain Mark Robinson was presented with a Quilts of Valor quilt at the June meeting of the South Baldwin Republican Women to honor his military service to our country. The quilt was presented by the South Baldwin Republican Women and Joyce Reed of Mobile, a representative of the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
MilitaryWarren Tribune Chronicle

Veteran engineered Korean War experience

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP — Korean War veteran Theodore “Ted” Kuzniar used his engineering training to build bridges when American soldiers fought in Asia. Kuzniar, 91, said he served in the Army in Korea from 1951 to 1953. He married his wife on June 23, 1951, and he didn’t think the draft...
Oakland County, MIThe Oakland Press

Ortonville VFW color guard honors fallen Marine veteran

The Ortonville VFW Post 582 Honor Guard performed military honors on June 26 at the home of Marty Thompson to honor her husband, U.S. Marine Cpl. Ed Thompson, a Vietnam War veteran, at her request. The post honors requests from the community when possible. Thompson served in the First Marine...
MilitaryAlamosa Valley Courier

Honor Flight is Looking to Honor WWII, Korean, and Vietnam Veterans

Many people see veterans in the restaurants, stores, and around town. Some wear their hats of ships they served on, or conflicts they served in, or maybe the branch they were in and a couple of dates. Some of us thank them personally for their service, or help them when we can. Others of us quietly thank them without saying a word, or wonder what they have been through. There is a question though, “what can I do to recognize our military heroes that honorably and courageously served our country?”
MilitaryArmy Times

Sangin Darkhorse Marines reunite to honor fallen brother in upcoming documentary

On October 14, 2010, Marines from 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment were conducting clearing operations in Sangin, Afghanistan, when embedded Taliban forces ambushed the unit’s first squad. One of the squad’s machine gunners, Lance Cpl. Irvin M. Ceniceros, sustained a life-threatening sucking chest wound in the ambush. Despite the grievous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy