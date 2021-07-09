Veterans Spotlight — US Marine Corps Captain Mark McMahon
Mark McMahon served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1968 to 1973, resigning his commission when he was a captain. He grew up in Whitinsville and was sent to Officer Candidate School at Quantico in Virginia, then assigned to the 2nd Marine Division at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. After assignments in the Mediterranean and Language School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, he arrived in Vietnam in 1971.www.capenews.net
Comments / 0