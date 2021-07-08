Cancel
Mackay, ID

Driver's education fee raised in Mackay

By Hunter Diehl Challis Messenger
Post Register
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMackay students will now pay $200 to take driving lessons, and for the first time, people who don’t attend school in the district can pay $275 to join them. Mackay school board members changed their fee structure after a June 28 public hearing on the issue. The fee had been $150 for district students. According to Superintendent Susan Buescher, no members of the public attended the hearing, so board members were able to launch immediately into a special meeting and approve the fee changes.

