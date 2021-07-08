Driver's education fee raised in Mackay

Mackay students will now pay $200 to take driving lessons, and for the first time, people who don’t attend school in the district can pay $275 to join them. Mackay school board members changed their fee structure after a June 28 public hearing on the issue. The fee had been $150 for district students. According to Superintendent Susan Buescher, no members of the public attended the hearing, so board members were able to launch immediately into a special meeting and approve the fee changes.