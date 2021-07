“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” Was A Tribute To A Fellow Rock Legend. In the latest episode of Queen The Greatest, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor discussed the backstory of the classic hit “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and its impact. The single was released in 1979. Compared to their other tracks, this one was rather simple, but it remains one of their best known and most enduring recordings. According to Taylor, Freddie Mercury wrote it “in the bath in about 10 minutes.”