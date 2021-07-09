Shoppers Say This Overnight Anti-Aging Cream Is "Sorcery" for Wrinkles and Pores

We should think of our skincare routine like we do a wellness regimen: The biggest, most overarching goal is to take care of ourselves and to enjoy long-term benefits. Yes, the short-term victories in these routines are nice, like preventing pimples or pants that fit more comfortably. But it’s those long-term goals that should be the bigger target. And in terms of skincare specifically, that’s where an anti-aging regimen comes into play. Don’t think of it as a way to prevent the inevitable: You can’t look 25 forever. Rather, it’s a way to support your skin’s functions when the body naturally gives way to age.