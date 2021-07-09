Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Shoppers Say This Overnight Anti-Aging Cream Is "Sorcery" for Wrinkles and Pores

By Rachel Nussbaum
In Style
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who's been in the beauty industry for quite a few years now, I can distinctly remember the rise and fall of face masks, back before face coverings gave them competition for the name (simpler times). It was like a parabolic curve from high school pre-calc: What started as a trickle of goopy green formulas quickly escalated into a flood of masks claiming to do it all. For most, the results were short-term at best. Yet where they crawled, Youth to the People's Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask runs.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Tone#Oily Skin#Dry Skin#Sorcery#Wrinkles#Maqui Fruit Extract#Acai Fruit Extract#Goji Extract#Maggggiiic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
ShoppingPosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Are Obsessed with This $6 Firming Body Cream at Trader Joe's

This story originally appeared on RealSimple.com by Hana Hong. Trader Joe's is well-known for being a treasure trove of food wonders — from addictive snacks and mouthwatering condiments to genius frozen food finds, it's easy to get distracted in its winding aisles. Perhaps you've even tried all of Trader Joe's employees' favorite products (if so, you've officially earned MVP status!). But the next time you're at the grocery store, you might want to swing by the beauty section.
Skin CareL.A. Weekly

6 Best Anti-Aging Cream Options: Read Top Reviews, Details and Prices

6 Best Anti-Aging Cream Options: Read Top Reviews, Details and Prices. Getting older can be a wonderful thing! You grow wiser, more authentic about what you desire out of this life and more keen to what you don’t. But with this beautiful lapse of time also comes, well, aging skin. And while many of us wouldn’t trade the smile lines that represent a lifetime full of laughter, we wouldn’t mind smoothing a crease or two. This is why we’ve outlined some of the cleanest, most effective and very best anti-aging cream formulas on the market today.
Hair CareSHAPE

L'Oréal's Wonder Water Is So Good at Repairing Hair Damage Shoppers Swear It's 'Sorcery'

As seemingly everyone slowly (but surely) leaves the seclusion of stay-at-home orders for the sun-drenched streets of summer, it's becoming increasingly more difficult to hide any bedhead behind a cameras-off Zoom call. And if you're anything like me, your quarantine hobby involved experimenting with hair dyes and new styles, which means your strands are likely in need of a serious reboot. Thankfully, L'Oréal Paris created a product that does just that: Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water (Buy It, $9, amazon.com).
Skin CareWWL-TV

An anti-aging path to healthy skin begins with your diet

NEW ORLEANS — As the saying goes, the key to longevity is to age gracefully. That includes our skin, the largest organ of the body. Skin aging is defined by its components: natural, heat, and photoaging – critical factors that cause skin aging damage. According to Boosting the Photoaged Skin:...
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers Say This Plumping Serum Makes Highlighter Obsolete

Vitamin C serums are everywhere. But it's hard to get behind the hype when you haven't found one that works for your skin (pan to your bathroom shelf, full of the different ones you've tried). If you're still on the hunt for your holy grail vial, consider trying a fan-favorite glow booster — in both name and results — that goes beyond just one star ingredient.
Skin CareReal Simple

This Drugstore Anti-Aging Serum Is So Effective, Over a Dozen Dermatologists Recommend It

Skincare acids like alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids are some of the most potent tools for quick exfoliation, yet hyaluronic acid walks its own path. It's not here to sweep away congestion, but to impart moisture for enviable bounce and a fine line-softening effect. In the skincare-inundated world of 2021, there are hyaluronic acids at every price you can imagine—but bar none, shoppers love CeraVe's $15 Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This Margot Robbie-Approved Hand Cream Makes Age Spots and Crepey Skin Disappear

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Rachel Nussbaum. Hands down, orbs (read: blorbs) are the cutest shape. Is that a hot take? Maybe not, since the competition isn't exactly fierce. But packaging is a linchpin of the beauty industry, as the success of Glossier, Gucci, Byredo, and Charlotte Tilbury demonstrate — so leave it to Chanel to come up with a hand cream that's not only incredibly effective, but comes in the most chic packaging this side of the Atlantic.
Beauty & FashionReal Simple

Shoppers Say This Under-$20 Moisturizer Plumps Neck Wrinkles Within a Week

As you might be able to tell from recent news, the U.S. majorly lags behind other countries when it comes to regulations around ingredients used in personal care products and cosmetics. The "in companies we trust" attitude has shortcomings, as the new research around PFAs in makeup and hormone-disrupting ingredients exemplifies, but thankfully, some brands take it upon themselves to provide safer options that don't cost a fortune. Just look at Versed, and its anti-aging moisturizer that plumps wrinkles up within a week.
Skin CareByrdie

Purslane Extract Is a Hidden Gem in Anti-Aging Skincare

Though we've become comfortable with certain “mainstream” skincare ingredients (i.e. vitamin C or hyaluronic acid), others can still feel confusing and mysterious. You may not have heard of purslane extract, for example, despite its superpower properties. Deriving from the succulent Portulaca oleracea, purslane extract provides serious antioxidant benefits. The effects...
Skin CareWellness Mama

Homemade Anti-Itch Cream (Like Calamine Lotion)

With kids, skin irritations are a fact of life… especially during the summer when things like mosquito bites, poison ivy, and other insect bites can cause skin problems. Don’t let the lack of pink fool you… this homemade natural anti-itch cream is an excellent DIY replacement for calamine lotion and works in a similar way to relieve skin irritations and itching. It contains all natural ingredients and can be mixed as needed for a soothing and effective remedy.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Vegan Anti-Aging Exfoliators

Inspired by its own best-selling Bee Polish, Heaven Skincare set out to create a vegan version powered by natural ingredients, and as a result, the Nettle Venom Polish was created. The skincare product targets the upper layer of the skin and it focuses on improving texture by clearing the pores and dead skin cells.
Skin CareGear Patrol

How to Build a Thorough Anti-Aging Regimen

We should think of our skincare routine like we do a wellness regimen: The biggest, most overarching goal is to take care of ourselves and to enjoy long-term benefits. Yes, the short-term victories in these routines are nice, like preventing pimples or pants that fit more comfortably. But it’s those long-term goals that should be the bigger target. And in terms of skincare specifically, that’s where an anti-aging regimen comes into play. Don’t think of it as a way to prevent the inevitable: You can’t look 25 forever. Rather, it’s a way to support your skin’s functions when the body naturally gives way to age.
Skin CareRefinery29

The Best Wrinkle Creams For Your Smoothest, Firmest, & Brightest Face

While there are many benefits to aging (discounts at local businesses, a certain distinguished air, self-actualized wisdom, etc.), it's also totally understandable if you don't want your skin to look like it has. There's no shame in practicing a skincare routine that aims to maintain your complexion's youthful buoyancy for as long as possible — and, a solid place to start is with a good anti-wrinkle cream.
MakeupIn Style

These YSL Beauty Products Usually Cost $100 on Their Own, but You Can Get Them for Less Than Half That Right Now

Raise your hand if you've ever painstakingly created a glowing summer makeup look only to have it melt off the moment you step outside. Keeping your products on the lighter side is the way to go, and that's where YSL's Summer Skin Duo comes in. It offers two hero products from the designer beauty collection, and with two full months of summer to go, it's on sale at Nordstrom.
Skin Carewmagazine.com

An Honest Review of Lancôme’s Génifique Anti-Aging Serum

Lancôme’s Génifique anti-aging serum has been a hero product of the classic beauty brand for years. But recently, the French makeup and skincare company revisited its formulation for the Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, revamping the ingredients list to include seven prebiotics and probiotics, including sugars, amino acids, and lipids to provide nutrients. The new formula claims to visibly improve radiance in just seven days. Did it work? Four W editors between the ages of mid-20s to late 40s, gave it a try and recorded their honest answers.
Hair CareIn Style

Here's the Trick for Creating a Perfect Twist-Out

Twist-outs are a quintessential style in the natural community. Regardless of hair type or texture, anyone can do a twist-out if their goal is to get a more defined finish. The one caveat? Compared to braids, they're a little harder to master. And there is absolutely nothing worse than spending an hour and change twisting your hair, just to take it out and not end up with the result you were looking for.
Skin Careamericanpeoplenews.com

This Dual Anti-Aging Skincare Primer Works Like an Instant Facelift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. At one point in time, skincare and makeup were completely different categories. But now the lines have blurred, and we’re seeing these two essential products team up for maximum impact! Simply put, it’s amazing how far we’ve come in the beauty world.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Amazon Shoppers Say This "Smooth, Moisturizing, and Light" Brightening Cream Corrects Dark Spots in 2 Days

From sun exposure to acne scarring to hormone imbalances, there are a number of ways you could end up with dark spots on your skin. If you have hyperpigmentation and are looking for a way to get rid of it, Amazon shoppers have you covered. Over 4,800 of them recommend the AsaVea Dark Spot Corrector Brightening Cream that they say "works like magic" for evening out skin tone on your face and body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy