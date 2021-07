Putting together a robust home bar is one of the best (and most fun) ways to improve your living space. Not only is it great for mixing yourself a drink when the need arises, but a well-stocked home bar also transforms you into a stellar host whenever you have guests over. But buying up an assortment of bottles at your local liquor store can get expensive in a hurry, especially if you don’t really know what you’re doing. Lucky for you, we’ve put together a list of 20 essential bottles you’ll need to start your home bar, so you can be you’ll spend your money wisely.