Motor vehicle late fees to return in August

LEGAL NOTICE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby notified, in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19.1, that petitions were filed in the STATE Court of ROCKDALE County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed, the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicles is: 1774 IRIS DR CONYERS GA Anyone with an ownership interest in a vehicle listed herein may file an answer to the petition on or before: JULY 28, 2021 Answer forms may be found in the STATE Court Clerks office located at: 922 COURT ST NE CONYERS GA 30012 Forms may also be obtained online at www.georgiamagistratecouncil.com. Vehicle Make: KIA Year: 2008 Model: SORENTO Vehicle ID # KNDJD735385838546 Magistrate Court Case No. 2021SV2536 Vehicle Make: DODGE Year: 2014 Model: CHALLENGER Vehicle ID # 2C3CDYBT3EH187426 Magistrate Court Case No. 2021SV2560 ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby notified, in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19.1, that petitions were filed in the STATE Court of ROCKDALE County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed, the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicles is: 7178 WESLEY WAY CONYERS GA Anyone with an ownership interest in a vehicle listed herein may file an answer to the petition on or before: JULY 28, 2021 Answer forms may be found in the STATE Court Clerks office located at: 922 COURT ST NE CONYERS GA 30012 Forms may also be obtained online at www.georgiamagistratecouncil.com. Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year: 2001 Model: TAHOE Vehicle ID # 1GNEC13TX1J116155 Magistrate Court Case No. 2021SV2561 ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby notified, in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19.1, that petitions were filed in the STATE Court of ROCKDALE County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed, the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicles is: 2005 SIGMAN RD CONYERS GA Anyone with an ownership interest in a vehicle listed herein may file an answer to the petition on or before: JULY 28, 2021 Answer forms may be found in the STATE Court Clerks office located at: 922 COURT ST NE CONYERS GA 30012 Forms may also be obtained online at www.georgiamagistratecouncil.com. Vehicle Make: JEEP Year: 2007 Model: CHEROKEE Vehicle ID # 1J8HR78337C589496 Magistrate Court Case No. 2021SV2562 Best Choice Titles Service Kristina Hughes - Office Director Assistant khughes.bcs@gmail.com (404) 855-5705 ext 325 Where Customers are our priority!!!! 928-41513 7/14 21 2021.