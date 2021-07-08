Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Motor vehicle late fees to return in August

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has quietly waived late fees on vehicle services during the coronavirus pandemic. That will change on Aug, 2. At that time, all DMV late fees will be assessed on any expired vehicle registration or expired state-issued credential. The change comes as the state of emergency comes to an end in July.

delawarebusinessnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Registration#Dmv#Mydmv Delaware Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Politicspopville.com

“DC Department of Motor Vehicles to Resume Walk-in Service Beginning Week of July 19”

“Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) Service Centers and Adjudication Services will return to walk-in service beginning the week of July 19, 2021. DC DMV will honor all appointments made through Saturday, July 17, 2021 but none will be available after that date. In addition, two DC DMV locations will have special weekend hours to accommodate residents.
Politicsdelawarepublic.org

DMV to resume assessing late fees next month

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is ready to resume assessing late fees on First State motorists. Gov. John Carney’s COVID Emergency Order ends Tuesday, July 13. And that’s prompting Delaware’s Division of Motor Vehicles to end its suspension of late fees. It will start assessing fees on expired...
PoliticsThegardenisland.com

Vehicle-disposal-fee waiver in effect until Aug. 2

LIHU‘E — Residents may continue to waive junk-car-disposal fees if proper paperwork is presented to the Department of Finance Motor Vehicle Registration division. However, beginning Monday, Aug. 2, a $60 (plus tax) fee will be required to dispose of vehicles using a waiver, release and indemnity form. Other fees may be applicable.
Public Safetyauburnmassdaily.com

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Cautions Customers to be Aware of Text Phishing Scam

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is cautioning customers to be aware of a text phishing scam that has been reported here in the Commonwealth and in other states. The scam reportedly involves customers receiving text messages, claiming to be from the “DMV,” that direct them to click on a provided link to update their personal identifying contact information. Customers can identify this type of text as a phishing scam because it includes “DMV” and in Massachusetts DMV is not the name of the Registry of Motor Vehicles; in Massachusetts, the name of the Registry is abbreviated as “RMV.” Any text using the phrase “Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DMV” should be deleted.
Homer, LAKPVI Newschannel 6

Homer Office of Motor Vehicles now requiring appointments

HOMER, La - Beginning Monday, customers visiting the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) in Homer will be required to make an appointment, first. The agency is taking precautions due to the latest surge in COVID-19. Louisiana OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain says customer safety is the priority. "Several Louisiana OMV locations have experienced intermittent closures over the past few months due to precautions related to COVID-19," she said. "Unfortunately, sometimes we are forced to close temporarily to protect the health of our customers and employees."
Lotteryauburnmassdaily.com

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Announces 2021 Low Plate Lottery

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing that applications for the 2021 Low Number Plate Lottery are now being accepted online at Mass.Gov/RMV using the Online Service Center. Applicants must apply by August 27, 2021, and, if selected for a low number plate, will be notified after the virtual drawing takes place on September 8, 2021.
Rockdale County, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

LEGAL NOTICE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL NOTICE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby notified, in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19.1, that petitions were filed in the STATE Court of ROCKDALE County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed, the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicles is: 1774 IRIS DR CONYERS GA Anyone with an ownership interest in a vehicle listed herein may file an answer to the petition on or before: JULY 28, 2021 Answer forms may be found in the STATE Court Clerks office located at: 922 COURT ST NE CONYERS GA 30012 Forms may also be obtained online at www.georgiamagistratecouncil.com. Vehicle Make: KIA Year: 2008 Model: SORENTO Vehicle ID # KNDJD735385838546 Magistrate Court Case No. 2021SV2536 Vehicle Make: DODGE Year: 2014 Model: CHALLENGER Vehicle ID # 2C3CDYBT3EH187426 Magistrate Court Case No. 2021SV2560 ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby notified, in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19.1, that petitions were filed in the STATE Court of ROCKDALE County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed, the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicles is: 7178 WESLEY WAY CONYERS GA Anyone with an ownership interest in a vehicle listed herein may file an answer to the petition on or before: JULY 28, 2021 Answer forms may be found in the STATE Court Clerks office located at: 922 COURT ST NE CONYERS GA 30012 Forms may also be obtained online at www.georgiamagistratecouncil.com. Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year: 2001 Model: TAHOE Vehicle ID # 1GNEC13TX1J116155 Magistrate Court Case No. 2021SV2561 ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE PETITION ADVERTISEMENT You are hereby notified, in accordance with O.C.G.A. Section 40-11-19.1, that petitions were filed in the STATE Court of ROCKDALE County to foreclose liens against the vehicles listed below for all amounts owed. If a lien is foreclosed, the Court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The present location of the vehicles is: 2005 SIGMAN RD CONYERS GA Anyone with an ownership interest in a vehicle listed herein may file an answer to the petition on or before: JULY 28, 2021 Answer forms may be found in the STATE Court Clerks office located at: 922 COURT ST NE CONYERS GA 30012 Forms may also be obtained online at www.georgiamagistratecouncil.com. Vehicle Make: JEEP Year: 2007 Model: CHEROKEE Vehicle ID # 1J8HR78337C589496 Magistrate Court Case No. 2021SV2562 Best Choice Titles Service Kristina Hughes - Office Director Assistant khughes.bcs@gmail.com (404) 855-5705 ext 325 Where Customers are our priority!!!! 928-41513 7/14 21 2021.
Ohio StateWSAZ

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles warns of scam

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says they’re warning the public about a scam. The BMV says fraudulent postcards are being sent to Ohio residents advising of expired driver’s license or identification card. It says it can have the expired license or card corrected. The card...
Politicstheroanokestar.com

DMV Announces New Laws of Interest to Customers Effective July 1

A number of bills passed by the 2021 General Assembly and signed by Governor Ralph Northam will be of interest to customers of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The bills take effect July 1. Expansion of Voluntary Disability Indicator on Vehicle Registrations. House Bill 1960/Senate Bill 1470, introduced...
Pineville, WVWest Virginia Record

Couple sues General Motors for defective vehicle

PINEVILLE — A Pineville couple is suing General Motors alleging it failed to conform a vehicle to its warranty. Larry Compton and Pamela Compton purchased a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox on May 26, 2017, for $39,440, however, the sun/moon roof began leaking in 2020 and the Comptons took the vehicle to Crossroads Chevrolet on multiple occasions in 2020 to have the problem fixed, according to a complaint filed in Wyoming Circuit Court.
Mcelhattan, PAtherecord-online.com

Reports: Motor-Vehicle Accident 18,000 block US-220

MCELHATTAN-PA -Traffic is being routed off of 220 North at McElhattan due to reports of an accident between McElhattan and Avis. 511PA lists Crash on US 220 northbound between Exit 116: MCELHATTAN/WOOLRICH and Exit 118: PA 150 – AVIS. All lanes closed. Last Updated: Jul 21, 2021 6:05 PM. Reports of heavy traffic back up in the area.
Politicscbs19news

DMV bringing back traditional road skills testing

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will soon offer passenger vehicle road skills testing at all of its customer service centers. According to a release, this will go into effect on July 19. This means there will be 72 locations offering the testing, which will create more than 39,000 additional testing appointment opportunities in the next 90 days.
CarsRomesentinel.com

Mazda, General Motors recall vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Mazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the air bags are inflated, causing injuries. The recall covers certain Mazda 3 cars from the 2004 through 2007 model years. Meanwhile, General Motors is recalling more than...
Retailam-online.com

Motor Vehicle Technician

£20,500 - £23k basic. An experienced Technician with a proven track record in productivity and getting it right first time. A team player and willing to go the extra mile to help our customers and colleagues. Enjoy working in a fast paced, dynamic environment and want to be part of...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

Active Duty Marine Gets Justice After Vehicle Towed and Auctioned Illegally

Black and White Towing Inc. in Los Angeles, California got a taste of karma after illegally auctioning off an active duty Marine’s 2014 Honda Accord. According to the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), towers cannot auction a servicemember’s vehicle unless they obtain a court order. Thankfully, the matter is currently being settled in court in the servicemember’s favor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy