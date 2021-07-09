Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Payment Service Provider Paymaster24 Chooses Banking Circle to Enhance Digital Payments Platform

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs noted in the update, Paymaster24 is an international, multi-channel payment gateway offering digital businesses of all sizes with a single, comprehensive solution for collecting and distributing domestic payments through several different payment channels. These payment channels/options include credit and debit cards, online and offline bank transfers, digital or e-wallets,...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Service Provider#Debit Cards#Local Currency#Paymaster24#Sepa#Psp#Banking Circle#Banks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Small Businessthepaypers.com

How SMBs are rising to new challenges through their payments strategy

Daniel Nordholm, Head of Regional Businesses in Worldline’s Merchant Services business line, summarises the main setbacks that SMBs are facing and how they are proactively responding to them by leveraging digital solutions. The transition towards digital was different for each industry and, as a result, merchants have had to adapt...
Marketsbankingexchange.com

Global Digital Banking Market to Reach $30.1B by 2026

Personal checks and hard currency transactions are falling in popularity as digital payment methods become more widespread, according to a new analysis. Research firm Global Industry Analysts’ new report Digital banking – global market trajectory and analytics found that cash was becoming “obsolete” as technology entered the retail banking sector.
Credits & LoansPosted by
TheStreet

Even Financial Reaches $3 Billion In Credit Issued Milestone

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial ("Even"), the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, announced it has now facilitated over $3 billion in consumer credit, as of July 2021. Leveraging machine learning and advanced data science, Even solves a significant pain point in financial services customer acquisition by seamlessly bridging financial institutions and channel partners via its industry-leading API and embedded finance marketplaces.
thepaypers.com

E.SUN Commercial Bank announces benefits for binding vouchers to its products

E.SUN Commercial Bank has announced benefits for binding vouchers to its products, such as an additional 1% payback and paybacks of up to 10% for designated channels. According to the press release, the initiative comes in response to the Taiwan's triple stimulus voucher programme and in the spirit of a stimulus plan that was launched to benefit the people.
finextra.com

Belgian banking app Cake joins Sopra marketplace

Today, Cake and Sopra Banking Software (SBS), announced that Cake for Banks Solution will now be available for SBS European Customers through Marketplace. For Cake, this is a new step in fulfilling its Belgian and European ambitions. SBS is hereby expanding the services they offer to their customers. Cake. Belgian...
thepaypers.com

Celcoin secures BRL 55 mln for Open Finance

Brazil-based Open Finance platform Celcoin has just announced an investment of BRL 55 million, according to the company’s press release. The round marked the first investment by Torq Ventures , Sinqia's CVC programme, and also included the participation of Vox Capital, the main impact fund in Latin America, and boostLab , the technology business hub of BTG Pactual. Fintech was valued at 5x the value of the round held in 2020.
Businessthepaypers.com

MOCA and Advanced Services International enter strategic partnership

MOCA, a US-based card-based payment platform provider, and Advanced Services International (@dsi), a core processing and technology provider to the banking industry in The Caribbean and Latin America, have announced that they have entered a strategic partnership. Under the collaboration, MOCA will leverage @dsi’s core processing services and sales expertise...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Cloud Technology Drives Financial Institutions To Innovate Payments

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Mark Smith, head of payments for AWS, discusses how cloud technology has accelerated the commercialization of new platforms for payment acceptance and made the notion of “invisible payments” possible within eCommerce.
Economythepaypers.com

Fuiou Pay, Visa, Nium partner to launch B2B payments solution

Fuiou Pay has launched a B2B global payment solution with Visa and Nium in Hong Kong. According to the press release, Fuiou, Visa, and Nium share a common goal in bringing better commercial payment experiences to enterprises in China. Leveraging Visa's strong commercial payment solutions and its global network, Nium's card issuance support and Fuiou's technical service capabilities, the three parties have joined hands to develop a safe payment tool for enterprise users in China and Global.
Businessthepaypers.com

Razorpay acquires lending startup TERA Finlabs

India-based full stack financial solutions company Razorpay has aquired TERA Finlabs, an AI-based risk tech SaaS Platform, for an undisclosed amount. TERA Finlabs is an India-based startup that provides technology, risk, and capital solutions to enable innovative embedded financing solutions for businesses. TERA Finlabs is an India-based subsidiary of GAIN Credit, an UK-based digital lender, which was launched in 2018 to expand their global footprint in digital lending.
thepaypers.com

Effi launches product search API

Mortgage broking fintech Effi has launched a new Product Search API on its platform, according to the Australian Fintech. The solution will allow brokers to access product data on home loans provided by banks and lenders as required under the new Open Banking system. The new feature means brokers will be able to search a lending product and see key data points such as who is eligible for the product, what type of loan it is, and more.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

How The Pandemic Restructured The US Real-Time Payments Conversation

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Odilon Almeida, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide, discusses how American consumers are increasingly open to real-time and digital payments post-pandemic.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Data Integration Takes B2B Payments Modernization To The Next Level

Whether it’s the proliferation of B2B marketplaces finally embracing online payments, or the gradual migration away from paper checks as buyers and suppliers grow more comfortable with ACH, there are plenty of signs of B2B payments’ willingness to evolve. In the U.S., with paper checks still so prevalent, the adoption...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas startup ParkHub acquires parking payment platform

After expanding into the campground management industry earlier this year, ParkHub has made another acquisition. This time focused on its core business: parking. The Dallas-based company announced acquiring Philadelphia parking payment platform CurbTrac. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. “ParkHub is dedicated to the notion that our industry's...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Indian Fintech Razorpay Acquires TERA Finlabs to Strengthen Underwriting and Collections

TERA Finlabs, based in Bengaluru in India, is a subsidiary of UK-based digital lender Gain Credit. It provides technology-based solutions, such as risk management, customer onboarding, verification, underwriting, and collections, to digital lenders. Razorpay, India’s Unicorn startup and a payment gateway provider, said in a press statement that the acquisition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy