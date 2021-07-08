Filipino Youth Grief Support Gatherings Organized to Support Local Community
Within the Filipino community, mental health is a topic that is often not discussed in families and other social spheres. API Chaya’s FYRE (Filipino Youth Reunite to Elevate) program plans to continue to work on destigmatizing mental health in the local community by offering “Grief Support Gatherings” for King County Filipino youth (ages 12–24) via Zoom on July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, and Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.southseattleemerald.com
Comments / 0