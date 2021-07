Fitness streaming services and apps have replaced the VHS tapes and DVDs of the ’90s and early aughts (bless). But as far as ’90s workout clothes? Bring on the exuberance: French cuts, neon colors, biker shorts, and more have not only returned to the activewear market but thoroughly infiltrated it, and we're honestly thrilled about it. As ’90s fashion trends touch just about every corner of our wardrobes, from dresses and tops to bold jewelry and jeans, it seems only fitting that the good times continue into our athletic attire—though, of course, through a modern lens.