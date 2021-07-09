Berwick girls prepare for World Series
Shari Osburn, head coach of the Berwick Girls 10U softball team, talks to the team as it dodges the rain to practice Thursday at the Berwick Civic Complex. The team is tuning up for the Babe Ruth 10U World Series beginning July 27 in Jensen Beach, Florida. The team earned a place in the series by winning last weekend's Southwest Regional title in Houma. Shown with Osburn are Aubrey Harris, center, and Ann-Marie Beadle. More on the team, and more photos, will appear in Monday's edition.www.stmarynow.com
