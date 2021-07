As a cool front tracks in from the north, severe storms are possible across the area this afternoon. The main threat from these storms will be large hail and damaging winds along with some brief heavy rainfall. This front will stall over the area and be the focal point for additional storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. Afterwards, a heat ridge will build in for the end of the week with temps bouncing back into the 90s. It looks like we are stuck in a hot pattern for the next few weeks with only sporadic chances for storms.