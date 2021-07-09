Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cedar A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CEDAR COUNTY At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Wynot, or 7 miles west of Vermillion, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cedar County, including the following locations Brooky Bottom, St. Helena, Obert and St. Helena Boat Dock. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH