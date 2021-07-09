Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 23:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR CARROLL COUNTY At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Atwood, or 9 miles west of Huntingdon, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McKenzie, Huntingdon, Bruceton, Atwood, Vale, Trezevant, Hollow Rock, Clarksburg, McLemoresville, Howley, Hillard, Dollar, Leach, Tate, Palmer Shelter, Ephesus, Buena Vista, Wingo, Westport and Jarrell. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0