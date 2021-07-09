Cancel
Magic Vanilla Cake Recipe: Add a Little Magic to Your Life With This Fun Vanilla Custard Cake Recipe

Cover picture for the article

The magic of this vanilla magic cake recipe is that it separates into two layers from one batter. Some of my family thought it tasted like bread pudding, some said egg custard and others thought the top layer was like a sponge cake. You can't go wrong with any of those. We did think it needed a sauce of some kind, so consider serving it with bourbon butterscotch sauce, maple caramel sauce or a fruit sauce like raspberry, blueberry or lemon curd.

