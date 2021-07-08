Cancel
Middleburg, PA

Kenneth E. Keister, 87, Middleburg

Daily Item
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth E. “Ken” Keister, 87, of Middleburg, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center. Ken was born May 21, 1934, in New Berlin, to the late Ernest and Esther Keister. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eva Marie (Woodling) Keister; daughters, Brenda Keister and Dianne (Kevin) Nesbitt; son, Barry (Christa) Keister; grandsons, Adam (Abbie) Nesbitt (CPO, USCG) and Andrew (Kelly) Nesbitt (Major, U.S. Army); and four great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Matthew, Liam and Dagny.

