Kenneth E. Keister, 87, Middleburg
Kenneth E. “Ken” Keister, 87, of Middleburg, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center. Ken was born May 21, 1934, in New Berlin, to the late Ernest and Esther Keister. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Eva Marie (Woodling) Keister; daughters, Brenda Keister and Dianne (Kevin) Nesbitt; son, Barry (Christa) Keister; grandsons, Adam (Abbie) Nesbitt (CPO, USCG) and Andrew (Kelly) Nesbitt (Major, U.S. Army); and four great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Matthew, Liam and Dagny.www.dailyitem.com
