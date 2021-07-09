Throwback Thursday: Captain Robbie Knievel jumps Lamplighter Lounge

Date: July 8, August 5, August 19 Time: 6:30-8:00pm Location: Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater in Thurman Springs Park Thursdays in the park we're flashing back to decades past with bands featuring music from the 1950s-1990s! Bring a picnic and enjoy the music from 6:30-8:00pm. Join the fun and dress up in clothes from the decades for each night! Bands July 8 The Entertainment Band and Friends Enjoy the iconic sound of Motown and the 60's! From mod attire, leopard print, mini skirts, and hippie bell bottoms the 60's were a blast. August 5 Boogie Down Get down to hits from the 70's with this groovy band! Think Saturday Night Fever and wear your best leisure suits and wide leg pants! August 19 90210 Radio This band is all that and a bag of chips! Bring your dancing shoes and head out to the park. Remember to wear your favorite baggy jeans and graphic tees.