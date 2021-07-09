Cancel
Throwback Thursday: Captain Robbie Knievel jumps Lamplighter Lounge

By Spencer Martin
montanarightnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe greatest daredevil to ever come out of Montana was Butte native, Evel Knievel. As good as he was, his son Robbie would go on to break many of his records and he's the focus in this week's Throwback Thursday.

