Annetta M. Kramer, 77, Northumberland

Annetta M. Kramer, 77, of Cannery Road, Northumberland, left this earth and entered into the arms of Jesus on July 5, 2021, in her home under hospice care. Annetta was born May 27, 1944, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late William H. and Sarah Price. She had a brother, John Price, who preceded her in death; and is survived by her sister, Sarah Bottiger. She married Charles W. “Chuck” Kramer on Dec. 26, 1964. They would have celebrated their 57th anniversary this year.