Dornsife, PA

George F. Beaver, 88, Dornsife

Daily Item
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Franklin Beaver, 88, of Dornsife, went home to be with his savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, while surrounded by his loving family. Known affectionately as Pete, Pop, and Pappy by those who love him, George was born in Selinsgrove on July 3, 1933, to the late Annie (Mull) and Samuel Beaver, and was raised in Northumberland. After graduating from high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, working as an airplane mechanic while deployed to Korea and Japan. Upon returning to central PA, George began his 40-year career as a tool and die maker for AMP, rising to the top of his profession as a dedicated and conscientious employee (while having fun playing in the occasional volleyball matches on his lunch breaks).

www.dailyitem.com

