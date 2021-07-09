Cancel
Video Games

Death Stranding: Director's Cut Gets A Release Date & An Intriguing New Trailer

By Sean Donnelly
cogconnected.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest offering from the twisted mind of Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding has certainly been a controversial title since its launch back in 2019. Love it or hate it, it’s been a huge success both critically and financially – it even took home COGconnected’s Game Of The Year 2019 award! We found out recently that Kojima wasn’t quite finished with Death Stranding yet, and now we’ve got a solid idea of what the upcoming Director’s Cut entails.

Hideo Kojima
#Death Stranding
