Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Gets A Release Date & An Intriguing New Trailer

At Ubisoft Forward during E3, Ubisoft announced Rainbow Six Extraction, a game that uses the mechanics and engine of Rainbow Six: Siege, but allows players to team together to fight against parasite aliens that are quite infectious. Thus far, the game has announced different operators that may be used, in much the same vein as Rainbow Six Siege. In its most recent trailer, the cross-play and cross-progression mechanics of the upcoming release has been unveiled along with bonus content in Rainbow Six Siege. Rainbow Six Extraction is set to launch on 16th September 2021 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia and Luna.