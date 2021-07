An Ohio dog that had been missing for five days was finally rescued after she was found trapped inside the walls of a home, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Gertie the dog had been missing for nearly a week before the fire department received a call on Sunday from a homeowner who heard her crying behind the wall of a garage, CFD said in a Facebook post. The dog was stuck and impossible to reach, so crews used a sledgehammer to break down the wall and get Gertie out.