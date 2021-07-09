Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amsterdam, NY

Letters to the editor — 7/9/2021

By Rondon
Recordernews.com
 11 days ago

The BET awards, which highlight Black achievement, awarded Cardi B a Grammy and a Video of The Year award for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit “WAP.” A celebration of deviant sexuality was also part of the evening’s festivities. If you’re like me, who had a hard time keeping...

www.recordernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amsterdam, NY
Society
Amsterdam, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Amsterdam, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Scott
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Racial Injustice#Wap#Italian#F 15s#Conservatives#Trumpites#The Silly Party#The New York Times#Gop#Dems#Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Glens Falls, NYPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Journal opinion echoed what Fox News says

I found your Saturday editorial interesting. It was a reprint of an analysis from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ): 'Texas voting law changes are a world away from Jim Crow'. The editorial echoed opinions broadcast by Fox News (FN). Was it an oversight that you decided not to mention that both are owned by Rupert Murdoch? Maybe that is why WSJ's interpretation of the new Texas laws followed the FN interpretation.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

QAnon fanatics are rebranding their 'secret war.' And it could work.

A few years into waiting for “the storm” to sweep away former President Donald Trump’s enemies, some believers in the prophetic QAnon conspiracy theory have decided to take matters into their own hands. These “digital soldiers” aren’t picking up guns or marching on the Capitol — though many actually did...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown vows to challenge Big Tech, calls critical race theory an 'insult' to America

Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown is hoping to challenge the Washington political class as a Republican Senate candidate in Nevada with his newly launched campaign. "I decided to run for U.S. Senate because the American people need a champion who will lead and serve them based off of shared values," Brown told Fox News during a phone interview. "We have had a political class that has neglected America's interests and values in exchange for political talking points and special interests groups. It's time for Americans to be represented by leaders who care about them and will, you know, address the issues that Americans are dealing with."
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'Knucklehead' for Not Eliminating Filibuster

Had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell been more of a political powerhouse, the filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump. Once Trump's greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski: People Are Dying Because Of Donald Trump And His ‘Evil Allies On Cable News’

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe Monday, co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted to a statement released on Sunday by former President Donald Trump, who attacked President Biden on his administration’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout. “He’s not doing well at all,” Trump’s statement said. “He’s way behind schedule and people are refusing to take the Vaccine because they don’t trust his Administration, they don’t trust the Election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News, which is refusing to tell the Truth.”
Congress & Courtspoliceandsecuritynews.com

Legal Update July/August 2021

In Caniglia v. Strom (US 5-17-21), the United States Supreme Court recently addressed the question of whether law enforcement’s community caretaking duties create a stand-alone doctrine which justifies warrantless searches and seizures in the home. The answer, according to the Court, is NO! Here, the Court refused to recognize the “community caretaking” rule as a “freestanding” Fourth Amendment category.

Comments / 0

Community Policy