Mop up of the Tennant Fire continues, as does the strengthening of line where the fire remains active. Fire activity has remained low, with the occasional single tree torching and pocket of brush consumed when the fire came into alignment with an uphill slope. Most of the activity was isolated to the interior of the perimeter, primarily the 2009 Tennant Fire footprint. Due to the successful firing operation on July 3rd, this area is burning inwards at a slow rate of spread. Resources will continue to monitor this area and respond to any spot fires. A suppression repair plan has been created and efforts are underway to implement the plan.