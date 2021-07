Nodaway County Economic Development is encouraging everyone to “Shop Small, Uniquely Nodaway” with a promotion for the month of July. The “July 50 for 50” is urging people to shop at five local participating businesses, spending a minimum of $50 total in combined purchases. The first 10 people to bring in their receipts to NCED, 408 North Market, Maryville, each Monday, July 12, 19 and 26 will receive $50 in cash.