FIU will expand on existing efforts to broaden and diversify the field of nuclear physics with a $205,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The Research Traineeships to Broaden and Diversify Nuclear Physics grant will provide paid internships to underrepresented minority undergraduate students at FIU. Selected students will work closely with the university’s nuclear physics group, receiving mentorship, training support in both experimental and theoretical nuclear physics and hands-on research experiences. They will also have the opportunity to attend conferences, as well as participate in summer programs at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, where researchers study the most basic building blocks of matter.