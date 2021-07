Date of event: July 24th (8 am to ~10 am) At this month’s Service Saturday, volunteers will pull weeds in a restoration area near the mouth of Lower Courthouse Wash. At 8 am on July 24th, we will meet at the large parking lot off of Highway 191 adjacent to the bike path. The lot is located a few miles south of the official Arches entrance, but north of the bridge over the Colorado River. We will walk from the lot to the restoration area together and pull weeds until around 10 am.