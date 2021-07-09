Upcoming Events

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Museum of World Treasures is holding multiple events this month. The first is on certain Tuesdays they are offering experiences for little explorers. On July 13th, the theme is Native Americans. Museum staff say kids can make creative totem poles, beaded jewelry, and even play a Native American bead game. This event targets kids age 2-5 years of age. It is $4 per person for anyone who is over 3. The event is from 10-11 am, and people who want to bring their kids do not need to sign up, you can just walk in. You can also come on July 27th, where the theme will be “Behold the Buddhas.” Staff say through the theme days kids will explore a different historical theme/topic through a mini-tour, craft, story time, movement activities, and a history-infused experience.