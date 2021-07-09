Upcoming Events

Cancel
The Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary will host a supper meal from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, July 9 at the AL building in Burlington Jct. The menu will consist of grilled steak patties and hot dogs, salad, dessert and drinks. The cost is $8 with children five and under free. Curbside service is available by calling 660.254.3544.

