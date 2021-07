This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The February order was the first serious attempt at industrial policy in this country in half a century. The Friday order does lots of small things—allows hearing aids to be sold over the counter, ensures easier refunds from airlines, attacks noncompete clauses in labor contracts, permits drug imports from Canada—and also one very big thing: it redefines the role of antitrust enforcement.